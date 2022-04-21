The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of April 25.
Monday: Meatloaf and a baked potato; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for pinochle players.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken over white rice; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Glazed ham with raisin sauce and whipped sweet potatoes; Big Money Bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes, extra cash prizes plus a $50 jackpot.
Thursday: Karaoke sing-a-long, welcome Social Connection; supreme pizza casserole and a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
April 29: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.; fall prevention class, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., reservations required by calling (814) 827-9134; tuna salad sandwich with bean soup.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.