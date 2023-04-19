The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of April 24.
Monday: Lunch — Swiss steak with whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Find a Rainbow Day! lunch — Hawaiian pork loin and buttered noodles; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
April 26: Lunch — meatballs in gravy over rice; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
April 27: Volunteer Appreciation luncheon, lunch — seafood salad and bean soup; live bluegrass band, 12:30 to 2 p.m. featuring Generic Grass.
April 28: Lunch — roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
