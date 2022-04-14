The Titusville Senior Center will host a Fall Prevention Class on April 29. It will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and includes lunch. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging offers this free fall risk screenings and prevention program to adults 60 years of age and older. The program is designed to raise awareness of falls, introduce steps on how to reduce falls, improve overall health, and provide referrals and resources. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of April 18.
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors meeting, 8:30 a.m.; meatball hoagie with parmesan noodles; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Honey garlic pork loin with vegetable rice pilaf; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Stuffed pepper and garlic whipped potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for pinochle players.
Thursday: Smothered roast beef and scalloped potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Friday: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; chef salad and vegetable barley soup; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., they will be discussing the events of April 1863.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.