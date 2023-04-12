The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of April 17.
Monday: Lunch, warm roast beef sandwich with roasted parmesan redskins; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.; lunch, chicken parmesan and a tossed salad; Crafter’s Corner, 12:45 p.m., welcome Social Connection.
April 19: Affordable Care Hearing Aids, 10 a.m.; lunch, cheeseburger and creamy potato soup; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
April 20: Sew What, 10 a.m., the center is starting a sewing group so bring your project in to work on while you socialize with friends; lunch, open-face turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
April 21: Free massages with Anderson Physical Therapy, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings with Anne Logan, 11 a.m.; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; lunch, chicken, spinach and cranberry salad; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m., council is always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
