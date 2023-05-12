Join the Titusville Senior Center for its Red, White and Blue Salute on May 25. Enjoy special snacks plus a live band. Encore will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to wear lots of red. white and blue.
The center is taking a bus on a shopping trip to Erie at Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby and Burlington. The trip is set for May 30, leaving Titusville at 9 a.m. This trip is open to those age 65 and older who are registered with Crawford Area Transportation Authority. Reservations are required.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for May 15 to 26.
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; lunch, roasted pork with orange glaze; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Older Americans Month Salute; lunch, Swedish meatballs over buttered noodles; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Lunch, cabbage roll casserole and garlic whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Rise and Shine Pinochle Party, 9 a.m., enjoy coffee and doughnuts; lunch, baked pollock with macaroni and cheese; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 19: Free massages with Anderson Physical Therapy, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings with Anne Logan, 11 a.m.; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; lunch, taco salad; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m.
May 22: Lunch, sweet and sour pork over rice; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
May 23: Cookie Monster’s birthday, enjoy cookies and milk; Uno, 10 a.m.; lunch, parmesan chicken with lemon asparagus pasta; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 24: Lunch, pizza casserole, pinochle Party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
May 25: Red, White and Blue Salute; lunch, stuffed pepper casserole.
May 26: Lunch, turkey chef salad and vegetable soup; Red, White and Blue Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
The mission of the Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation is to assure that older adults remain active, independent, healthy and involved in the community.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
