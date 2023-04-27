The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for Monday to May 12.
Monday: May Day; lunch, barbecue chicken breast with brown rice; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Silly Sock Day; lunch, western omelet with breakfast potatoes and sausage; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Lunch, southern seafood cake with parmesan garlic noodles; Lollipop Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
May 4: Star Wars Day, May the 4th Be With You; lunch, pasta and meatballs with a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 5: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation $1; lunch, creamy parmesan pork chop with diced redskin potatoes; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events of May 1864.
May 8: Lunch, chicken cacciatore with blended rice and Brussels sprouts; Kentucky Derby Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
May 9: Lemonade Day; Uno, 10 a.m.; lunch, pot roast with potatoes and carrots; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 10: Lunch, hot dog and cheesy potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
May 11: Mother’s Day luncheon, all of the women will receive a free carnation; lunch, salisbury steak with a baked potato; Mother’s Day Magic Show, 12:45 p.m.
May 12: Lunch, barbecue pork ribette with creamy coleslaw; Mother’s Day bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
