The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for March 27 to April 7.
Monday: Meatloaf with a baked potato; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Pasta primavera; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
March 29: Glazed ham with raisin sauce and whipped sweet potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
March 30: Kraynak’s and Daffin’s shopping trip, depart at 8:30 a.m., reservations are required; Moroccan beef with vegetable rice and Oriental vegetables; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
March 31: Cheese lasagna rollup and a tossed salad; Big Money Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, extra cash prizes and a $50 jackpot.
April 3: Turkey chef salad and vegetable soup; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
April 4: Sweet and sour pork over rice; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
April 5: Stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; bingo; pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
April 6: Easter luncheon, parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
April 7: Center closed for Good Friday.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available and may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Please make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
