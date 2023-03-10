The Titusville Senior Center is getting ready for its St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17. Enjoy “green” snacks. Lunch is traditional corned beef and cabbage. After lunch, sing and dance along to the Irish band Celtic Creek. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for March 13 to 24.
Monday: Crispy cod with macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs over buttered noodles; bowling at Lin Van Lanes, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Chili with cornbread and a tossed salad; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
March 16: Sew What, 10 a.m., a new group is starting for those who like to sew. Bring your projects to work on while socializing with friends. There are two sewing machines at the center that you can use; taco salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day party; free massages, 10 a.m., with Anderson Physical Therapy; free blood pressure screening, 11 a.m., with Anne Logan; corned beef and cabbage; live Irish music, 12:30 to 2 p.m.
March 20: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; popcorn chicken and whipped potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
March 21: Sweet and sour pulled pork over rice; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
March 22: Stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
March 23: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.; sloppy joe with ranch roasted potatoes; Crafter’s Corner, 12:45 p.m., after lunch, Social Connection joins us for a craft project.
March 24: Birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; turkey chef salad and vegetable soup; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m., council is always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
