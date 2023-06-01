The Father’s Day luncheon at the Titusville Senior Center will be held June 19. All of the men will receive a free gift. Later that week, sing and dance along to the oldies at the Summertime Celebration on June 22. Enjoy special snacks and a live doo-wop band. Reservations are required. For more information, call (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for June 5 to 16.
Monday: Lunch, barbecue pulled pork; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Yo-yo day; lunch, warm roast beef sandwich with roasted parmesan redskins; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Lunch, chicken parmesan; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
June 8: Watermelon day, beat the summer heat with a sweet treat; lunch, cheeseburger and potato salad; bocce ball on the lawn, 12:45 p.m. (no exercise class that day).
June 9: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; lunch, open-faced turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes and gravy; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., will be discussing the events of June of 1864.
June 12: Lunch, chicken spinach and cranberry salad; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
June 13: Healthy snack day; lunch, swiss steak with whipped potatoes and gravy; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
June 14; Flag Day; lunch, Hawaiian pork loin with buttered noodles and island blend vegetables; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
June 15: Sew What, 10 a.m., bring your sewing projects in to work on while socializing with friends; lunch, meatball and gravy over rice with roasted Brussels sprouts; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45
June 16: Free massages with Anderson Physical Therapy, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings with Anne Logan, 11 a.m.; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; lunch, seafood salad; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m., council is always looking for new ideas.
The mission of the Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation is to assure that older adults remain active, independent, healthy and involved in the community.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
