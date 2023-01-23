The AARP Tax-Aide Program begins in February. Trained volunteers prepare federal, state and local taxes for seniors free of charge. Free income tax preparation at the Titusville Senior Center is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (814) 499-3023. Be sure to leave a message.
The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for Jan. 30 to Feb. 10.
Monday: Popcorn chicken with whipped potatoes and corn; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Chef salad and vegetable soup; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Feb. 1: Sweet and sour pork over rice; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Feb. 2: Sloppy joes with ranch roasted potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Feb. 3: Stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Feb. 6: Baked ham with whipped sweet potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Feb. 7: Pasta primavera; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Feb. 8: Medicare Fraud Chat, 11 a.m.; meatloaf and a baked potato; Beat the Winter Blues Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Feb. 9: Coffee Talk, 9 a.m., “Valentine’s Memories”; cheese lasagna rollup and a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Feb. 10: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; Moroccan beef with Oriental vegetables; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., will be discussing the events of February 1864.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
