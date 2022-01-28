The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Jan. 31.
Monday: Potato-crusted fish with macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for pinochle players.
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw and baked beans; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45, this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Creamy chicken divan over white rice with a tossed salad; Groundhog Day Bingo, 12:45, fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Affordable Care Hearing Aids, 10 a.m. to noon; swiss steak with cabbage and noodles; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45, this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Feb. 4: Chili and a tossed salad; cooking class, making up a batch of fudge, 12:45.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.