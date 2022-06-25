PA Fruit & Vegetable vouchers are available at the Titusville Senior Center by appointment. Vouchers worth $24 are available to those who meet age, income and residency requirements. To pick vouchers up at the Titusville Senior Center, you must be a Crawford County resident age 60 and older. Income for a single person must be at or below $25,142 annually, or at or below $33,874 for a couple. For more information, contact the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of June 27.
• Monday: Pepper steak with cabbage and noodles; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for pinochle players.
• Tuesday: Cookies and milk, stop in for a sweet treat; grilled chicken salad and cream of broccoli soup; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
• Wednesday: Swedish meatballs with rice and roasted brussel sprouts; Big Money Bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes, extra cash prizes plus a 50 jackpot.
• Thursday: Millcreek Mall shopping trip, 9 a.m.; baked lemon pepper white fish with macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
• July 1: Hawaiian pork loin with buttered noodles; Red, White and Blue Bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
