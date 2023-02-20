The Titusville Senior Center is getting ready for its St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17. Enjoy “green” snacks! Lunch is traditional corned beef and cabbage. After lunch, sing and dance along to the Irish band Celtic Creek. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for Feb. 27 to March 10.
Monday: Western omelet with sausage and breakfast potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken breast; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
March 1: Pot roast with potatoes and carrots; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
March 2: Creamy parmesan pork chop with diced redskin potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
March 3: Tuna salad sandwich and bean soup; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
March 6: Chicken marsala over rice pilaf; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
March 7: Nifty Knitters, 10 a.m. (a new group is for those who like to knit or crochet; bring your project in with you to work on while you socialize with friends); chicken stew; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
March 8: Stadium hot dog and cheesy potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
March 9: Salisbury steak with a baked potato; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
March 10: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; creamy vegetable lasagna and tossed salad; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events in March of 1864.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.