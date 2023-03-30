The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for April 3 to 14.
Monday: Lunch, turkey chef salad and vegetable soup; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Lunch, sweet and sour pork over rice; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
April 5: Lunch, stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
April 6: Easter luncheon, parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
April 7: Center closed for Good Friday.
April 10: Lunch, meatloaf with a baked potato; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
April 11: Lunch, chicken and biscuits; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
April 12: Lunch, glazed ham with pineapple sauce and whipped sweet potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
April 13: Nifty Knitters, 10 a.m., if you knit or crochet, bring your project in to work on it while socializing with others; lunch, tuna salad sandwich with coleslaw; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
April 14: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; lunch, orange glazed pork loin; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events of April 1864.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
