The Titusville Senior Center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 East Main Street. Information is available online at www.goseniors.org.
Monday, August 15
TASCC Board of Directors ~ 8:30
Pepper Steak with Cabbage & Noodles
BINGO ~ 12:45 ~ Fun Prizes! Plus a $25 Jackpot!
Tuesday, August 16
Grilled Chicken Salad and Cream of Broccoli Soup
Healthy Steps in Motion ~ 12:45 ~ This FREE class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday, August 17
Swedish Meatballs with Rice and Brussel Sprouts
Pinochle Party ~ 12:45 ~ We’re always looking for new players!
Thursday, August 18
Baked Lemon Pepper White Fish with Macaroni & Cheese and Stewed Tomatoes
Healthy Steps in Motion ~ 12:45 ~ This FREE class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Friday, August 19
FREE Massages ~ 10 ~ with Anderson Physical Therapy
FREE Blood Pressure Screenings ~ 11 ~ with Anne Logan
Birthday Luncheon ~ Enjoy Cake with Lunch!
Cheese Omelet with Sausage and Breakfast Potatoes
Senior Council ~ 12:45 ~ We’re always looking for new ideas!
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available and may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134. Please make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal, or you will be dining in.
