The Titusville Senior Center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 East Main Street. Information is available online at www.goseniors.org.

Monday, August 15

TASCC Board of Directors ~ 8:30

Pepper Steak with Cabbage & Noodles

BINGO ~ 12:45 ~ Fun Prizes! Plus a $25 Jackpot!

Tuesday, August 16

Grilled Chicken Salad and Cream of Broccoli Soup

Healthy Steps in Motion ~ 12:45 ~ This FREE class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.

Wednesday, August 17

Swedish Meatballs with Rice and Brussel Sprouts

Pinochle Party ~ 12:45 ~ We’re always looking for new players!

Thursday, August 18

Baked Lemon Pepper White Fish with Macaroni & Cheese and Stewed Tomatoes

Healthy Steps in Motion ~ 12:45 ~ This FREE class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.

Friday, August 19

FREE Massages ~ 10 ~ with Anderson Physical Therapy

FREE Blood Pressure Screenings ~ 11 ~ with Anne Logan

Birthday Luncheon ~ Enjoy Cake with Lunch!

Cheese Omelet with Sausage and Breakfast Potatoes

Senior Council ~ 12:45 ~ We’re always looking for new ideas!

Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available and may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134. Please make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal, or you will be dining in.

 

