The Titusville Senior Center will host its Mother’s Day luncheon on May 11. All of the women present will receive a free carnation. As a special treat after lunch, a Mother’s Day magic show will be held. Reservations are required.
The center will host a shopping trip in Erie at Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby and Burlington on May 30, leaving Titusville at 9 a.m. This trip is open to those age 65 and older who are registered with the Crawford Area Transportation Authority. Reservations are required.
