Pennsylvania Fruit & Vegetable Vouchers will be available at the Titusville Senior Center on June 24 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
There are $24 in vouchers available to those who meet age, income and residency requirements. To pick vouchers up at the Titusville Senior Center, you must be a Crawford County resident age 60 and older.
Income for a single person must be at or below $25,142 annually, or at or below $33,874 for a couple. For those who cannot attend that day, vouchers will be available throughout the remainder of the summer by appointment only. For more information, contact the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for this week.
Monday: Meatball hoagie and parmesan noodles; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Honey garlic pork loin and vegetable rice pilaf; Affordable Care hearing aids, 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Thursday: Chef salad and vegetable barley soup; dessert tea party following lunch; bocce ball, join us on the lawn afterwards for some fun and games.
Friday: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; smothered roast beef with scalloped potatoes; Civil War coffee klatch, 12:45 p.m..
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
