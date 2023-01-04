The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for next week.
Monday: Western omelet with sausage and breakfast potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken breast with brown rice and coleslaw; Lunch & Learn, noon, talking about SHARE Program; and Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Jan. 11: Pot roast with potatoes and carrots; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Jan. 12: Spaghetti and Meatballs with tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Jan. 13: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; creamy parmesan pork chop with diced redskin potatoes; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events of January of 1864.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
