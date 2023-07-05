The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of July 10.
Monday: Lunch — taco salad; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Healthy Snack Day; lunch — pizza casserole with Italian bread; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
July 12: Lunch — stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped mashed potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
July 13: Silly Sock Day; lunch — sweet and sour pork with rice; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
July 14: Lunch — Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
