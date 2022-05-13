An area student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania was part of the IUP’s Research Appreciation Week as a participant in the Scholars Forum.
David Rand, a geography major from Titusville, presented a research poster, “Understanding the Impacts of Algal Blooms on Fishing Communities in the Gulf of Mexico.”
Rand is the son of Heather Rand and is a graduate of Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Academy.
Sudeshna Ghosh, faculty member in the Department of Geography, Geology, Environment, and Planning, served as the research project mentor.
