The Titusville Historical Society will hold a program on aprons and their history presented by Cheryl Weiderspahn on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center, located in the former YMCA on the corner of Spring and Washington streets.
The event will begin with a time of enjoyment of a variety of desserts provided by members of the society, and the apron program will start at 2 p.m.
Aprons have been popular since at least the 13th century and have remained functional items throughout the years. Wearing an apron meant protecting the clothing underneath. In the times before washers and dryers, the apron could be washed more easily than the clothing underneath and would help to extend the life of garments worn under the aprons.
Weiderspahn has many examples of different kinds of aprons including bib aprons, half aprons and crossback aprons which she will display during the event. Those attending the program are encouraged to wear or bring along a favorite apron to show.
There is a nominal fee for the program which will be collected at the door. The entrance is on Washington Street, up the ramp on the side of the building.
• More information: Call (814) 827-0928.
