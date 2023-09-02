Tickets are available for Farm to Fork, Titusville Renaissance Inc.’s local food event celebrating the harvest of the Titusville Open Air Market.
The event takes place Sept. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Drake Well Train Depot at 202 Museum Lane, Titusville.
Tickets are $40 each and include Brokenstraw Valley Winery wine and Fat Chad’s Brewing beer in addition to appetizers and five courses of locally sourced food prepared by local chefs. Musical entertainment will be provided by the duo 50 Miles to Empty. This event is outdoors (under roof) and held rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to dress in seasonally appropriate clothing, and, since this is more of a cocktail party-style event than a sit-down dinner, wear comfortable shoes. The restrooms are a short walk from the depot.
Tickets can be purchased online through the Titusville Renaissance Facebook event page or in person at Titusville Market Square, 101 N. Franklin St.
This is the seventh annual Farm to Fork, which benefits the Titusville Open Air Market.
Additional projects of Titusville Renaissance include public art and beautification projects; an annual National Trails Day celebration on the Queen City Trail; and a recent placemaking initiative that resulted in new branding for the city and an online community calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.