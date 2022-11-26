The 62nd annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show was held Oct. 27-30 at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Crawford County had three first-place class winners: Baeli Helch, Alexa Munsee and Madelyn Zook.
More than 600 youth from over 50 counties participated in 80 performance classes throughout the weekend. There were over 1,400 entries shown by youth who qualified for the show. There were 28 horse 4-H members from Crawford County in the show.
The State 4-H Horse Show is the final competition of the year for 4-H horse members enrolled in performance horse projects. To be eligible for the show, members must advance through qualifying competitions at county and district levels. Events include showmanship, horsemanship, equitation, pleasure, over fences, driving, western riding, reining, trail, and timed events. An equestrian with disabilities division for riders with special needs is also included.
All class champions in the show were awarded champion ribbons and custom Wendell August Forge pewter plates, as well as embroidered champion jackets. Reserve champions in each class received a gift certificate donated by Perri’s Leather of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania. Third-place winners received an award from Alorian Saddlery.
The Pennsylvania 4-H Horsemanship Skills Program is a progressive educational opportunity that focuses on learning at the appropriate pace for each horse and youth team. Developing knowledge and promoting safety of youth is the goal at every level of the program. Level 1 emphasizes basic, correct, and safe principles of handling and riding at the walk and trot; Level 2 builds a solid foundation of horsemanship skills and introduces the lope or canter and correct aids; Level 3 and Level 4 challenge riders to continue to develop their skills and are the most advanced levels. Congratulations to all these achievers! Lindsey Behm of Crawford County passed here Level 1 Horsemanship Skills.
Pennsylvania 4-H Recreational and Alternative Equine Activities programs include the Hoof Hour Awards recognition. This program promotes alternative activities with horses and sets attainable goals for youth participating in equine activities outside the show ring. Recognition includes awards at the 50 and 100-hour level locally, the 200-hour level from the district, and riders reaching 300 hours of time on a single animal will be recognized with an award supplied by their district. Youth reaching 300 hours included Brooke Whitman of Crawford County.
Those members achieving 500 hoof hours on a single animal are recognized at the State level and received a chair provided by the Development Committee. The youth that achieved 500 hours included Riley Stearns of Crawford County.
There are over 4,000 4-H horse projects involving youth throughout Pennsylvania. Programs are designed to develop life skills in youth and knowledge of horse production, use and management.
For additional information on 4-H horse programs in Pennsylvania, contact your county Penn State Cooperative Extension office at extension.psu.edu/counties or visit the Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Program web site at extension.psu.edu/4-h/projects/horses.
