Three graduates from Crawford County recently were celebrated by friends, family and faculty this month as members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2022.
These students were among the 635 high school seniors who participated in the tuition-free, online school’s in-person commencement ceremony at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim last month.
The Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2022 comprises students from across Pennsylvania and showcases different backgrounds, educational histories and talents of students who all chose a cyber charter education to fit their unique interests, needs and abilities, officials said.
Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2022 graduates from Crawford County:
· Caleb Allen
· Sophie Kearns
· Miranda Wood
A statewide STEM-focused cyber school, Reach Cyber Charter School served nearly 8,000 students in grades K-12 this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.