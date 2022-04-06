Thiel College sophomore political science and sociology double-major Kylie Vergnola has been selected as a semifinalist in the Point Foundation's Point Scholar's program.
Point Foundation is the nation's largest higher education scholarship-granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students. Point aims to build community and help LGBTQ students to reach their full academic and leadership potential.
"It's an honor to be able to apply for the Point Scholarship," Vergnola said. "The process made me explore my own identity further and opened my eyes as to what identity means to different individuals."
"I'm proud to represent Thiel in such an important way," Vergnola said.
Vergnola, of Guys Mills, is a 2020 graduate of Maplewood High School.
The new scholar class will be announced in June for LGBTQ Pride Month.