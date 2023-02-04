Thiel College’s first cohort of bachelor of science nursing students recently began classes at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Annie Gool of Union City is one of 11 students who are admitted to both Sharon Regional’s registered nurse program and Thiel College’s bachelor of science in nursing program.
Students in the program are members of the Thiel community and eligible for all student life programs and athletics. Students in the program who meet the requirements will get a registered nurse degree through Sharon Regional, and complete additional coursework at Thiel College to graduate with a bachelor of science in nursing.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the number of jobs for all health care occupations will grow 18 percent by 2026, which is the highest among all occupational groups in the country. Career opportunities for nurses in Pennsylvania are expected to be good as a report from the Pennsylvania auditor general suggests that by 2030, Pennsylvania will have a shortage of 4,000 nurses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.