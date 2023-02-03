Eighteen members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 are finishing their degrees with student-teaching assignments at six Mercer County school districts.
• Peyton Hearn, Conneaut Lake, is an early child education/special education major. Hearn is teaching at Sharpsville Area elementary, middle and high schools.
• Emily Main, Meadville, is an early child education/special education major. Main is teaching fourth grade and ninth through 12th grade learning support math at Commodore Perry elementary and high schools.
• Abigail Cox, Atlantic, is an early child education/special education major. Cox is teaching third grade and fifth grade learning support at Greenville Elementary School.
