Eighteen members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 are finishing their degrees with student-teaching assignments at six Mercer County school districts.

Peyton Hearn, Conneaut Lake, is an early child education/special education major. Hearn is teaching at Sharpsville Area elementary, middle and high schools.

Emily Main, Meadville, is an early child education/special education major. Main is teaching fourth grade and ninth through 12th grade learning support math at Commodore Perry elementary and high schools.

Abigail Cox, Atlantic, is an early child education/special education major. Cox is teaching third grade and fifth grade learning support at Greenville Elementary School.

