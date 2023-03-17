Thiel College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester. A student must attain a grade-point average of 3.4 on a 4.0 scale while being enrolled full time to be eligible.
Area students earning the honor were:
• Savannah Adams of Conneaut Lake
• Benjamin Bish of Jamestown
• Delaney Cowger of Jamestown
• Abigail Cox of Atlantic
• Jakob Dies of Cambridge Springs
• Rachael Frye of Cooperstown
• Evan Gerber of Hartstown
• Sydney Green of Titusville
• Bailee Gregor of Meadville
• Peyton Hearn of Conneaut Lake
• Alexander Henry of Hadley
• Abraham Hochstetler of Conneaut Lake
• Kayla Jewell of Hadley
• Shayna Lantz of Meadville
• Kinsey Lowers of Jamestown
• Emily Main of Meadville
• Isabella McCann of Hadley
• Kaitlyn Morettini of Meadville
• Gregory Roae of Meadville
• Camryn Sankey of Jamestown
• Gavin Sankey of Jamestown
• Camdyn Seman of Conneautville
• Mya Storll of Linesville
• Hunter Thompson of Titusville
• Nathaniel Turner of Conneaut Lake
• Kylie Vergnola of Guys Mills
• Taryn Vergnola of Guys Mills
• Jonathan Woge of Guys Mills
• Ashley Wolford of Jamestown
