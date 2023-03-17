Thiel College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester. A student must attain a grade-point average of 3.4 on a 4.0 scale while being enrolled full time to be eligible.

Area students earning the honor were:

Savannah Adams of Conneaut Lake

Benjamin Bish of Jamestown

Delaney Cowger of Jamestown

Abigail Cox of Atlantic

Jakob Dies of Cambridge Springs

Rachael Frye of Cooperstown

Evan Gerber of Hartstown

Sydney Green of Titusville

Bailee Gregor of Meadville

Peyton Hearn of Conneaut Lake

Alexander Henry of Hadley

Abraham Hochstetler of Conneaut Lake

Kayla Jewell of Hadley

Shayna Lantz of Meadville

Kinsey Lowers of Jamestown

Emily Main of Meadville

Isabella McCann of Hadley

Kaitlyn Morettini of Meadville

Gregory Roae of Meadville

Camryn Sankey of Jamestown

Gavin Sankey of Jamestown

Camdyn Seman of Conneautville

Mya Storll of Linesville

Hunter Thompson of Titusville

Nathaniel Turner of Conneaut Lake

Kylie Vergnola of Guys Mills

Taryn Vergnola of Guys Mills

Jonathan Woge of Guys Mills

Ashley Wolford of Jamestown

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you