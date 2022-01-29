Friends of Theresa Smith are welcome to celebrate her 97th birthday on Feb. 5 with birthday greetings and best wishes with cards sent to Theresa Smith, Wesbury, Memory Support, 31 N. Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335.
Theresa Smith to celebrate 97th birthday
Judy Vaughn
