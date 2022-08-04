After a long hiatus, French Creek Community Theatre (FCCT) is back with a familiar favorite to kick off in its return to mainstage musicals! Make sure you catch one weekend only of “Seussical the Musical” performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Gladys Mullenix Black Theatre in Allegheny College’s Vukovich Center.
French Creek Community Theatre is a nonprofit youth theater located in Meadville, but with performers (who range from preschool to college) from all over northwestern Pennsylvania. FCCT’s grand reopening took place in December of 2021, after an “extended intermission” without any productions for most of that year and 2020. In December of 2021 and April of 2022, FCCT hosted a series of two student-directed variety shows at its small venue on Chestnut Street. However, this will be FCCT’s first musical in a full-sized venue since it presented “Into the Woods” in November of 2019 (“Matilda” was slated for an April 2020 opening before its cancellation).
To celebrate the return to the local stage, join FCCT in the wild and wacky adventure that is “Seussical the Musical!” In this fun-for-all-ages musical romp through the wonderful world of Seussian tales, you’ll see all your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, and maybe meet a few new ones. Incorporating elements of familiar favorites such as “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Lorax,” “Seussical” combines multiple stories to take audiences on one unforgettable adventure. Follow along with the friendly titular elephant in “Horton Hears a Who!,” take a dive into “McElligot’s Pool,” slum it in the trenches of “The Butter Battle Book,” and even celebrate the holidays in August with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Besides some timeless classics beloved by many generations, audiences even will venture inside of some of Dr. Seuss’ lesser-known books. Do you know what happens in “Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?” How about “I Had Trouble in Getting to Solla Sollew?” Do you remember Yertle the Turtle? You can’t count on both hands how many references, quotes and allusions to literary classics “Seussical” is bursting with! Some cast members have jokingly commented it reminds them of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” referencing a recent Marvel film where multiple characters from different places all crossover into the same story.
“Seussical” is directed by Brandy Palmiero, who has worked tirelessly with her cast to ensure that performers and audiences alike have an amazing experience both on and offstage. Taking on such a large production after FCCT’s significant hiatus is no easy feat, but “Seussical” has come very far under her guidance, transforming from “just an idea” a couple months ago to a colorfully-costumed, beautifully-sung, well-rounded musical opening this weekend. Choreographed by Deb Merritt, Grace Morrell, Nicole Morrell and Skylar Morrell, “Seussical’s” dances are an indelible addition to its star-studded singing and acting.
“Seussical” is led by a large cast of community theater and FCCT pros, the named roles performed by Arianna Palmiero (The Cat in the Hat), Brenna Palmiero (Horton the Elephant), Jovi Eaton (JoJo), Kelsey Cole (Gertrude McFuzz), Zoe Hansen (The Sour Kangaroo), Avallyn Crago (The Young Kangaroo), Donald Dudinsky (Mr. Mayor) and Zara McClymonds (Mrs. Mayor), Emilie Weaver (Mayzie LaBird), Nathan Heim (General Schmitz), Alex Rogers (Thing 1) and Bailey Bish (Thing 2), Zach Hansen (The Grinch) and Stella Kokocinski (Cindy Lou Who), Laura Slagle (Yertle the Turtle), and Shane McClymonds (Vlad Vladikoff). Taking on different roles as backup singers, storytellers and even villains are the Bird Girls trio (Avery Bish, Bella Linz and Evie McClymonds) and the Wickersham Brother monkeys (Keefer Bish, Emma Moore, Jacob Moore, Jayce Palmiero and Briana Williams). The ensemble is also a climacteric part of the story, as its members wear many different hats (sometimes literally!) to tell the story from all manners of characters, whether it be citizens of Who, jungle creatures or circus acts. The ensemble is composed of Aliza Ashbaugh, Avery Ashbaugh, Scott Ashbaugh, Lila Baldwin, Maggie Baldwin, Adelaide Benninger, Annelise Carless, Grace Carless, Maddie Carless, Cecelia Humes, Sydney Krem, Kaelynn Mascitti, Kole McGhee, Vanessa Norwood and Isla Smith.
Tickets are $10 and will be available at the venue.
• More information: Visit FCCT’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
