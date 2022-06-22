Study Class of Jamestown
Fourteen members, a guest and three associate members of The Study Class of Jamestown met on June 14 at The Manor in Jamestown for the June luncheon.
A prayer and roll call preceded the lunch provided by the 215 Restaurant of Jamestown. A presentation by Kelsey Snyder, a physician's assistant, was given on the medical aesthetics provided at the Grand Resort Spa in Warren, Ohio. She discussed the treatments for signs of aging and body sculpting using lasers, micro-needling and injectables. She answered the many questions by members on the costs and expectations of treatments at the medical spa.
Good food, lively chatter and lots of laughter were enjoyed in the lovely setting of The Manor.
