The historic Academy Theatre opens its spring show, “The Sound of Music,” Friday, with performances continuing on weekends through May 10.
This beloved classic is the crown jewel of the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein during the golden age of American musicals and has many popular songs such as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and, of course, “The Sound of Music.”
Director Shawn Clerkin has assembled a cast of local performers to bring this production to life, to the delight of both the young and old, theater officials said in announcing the show.
The story is set in Salzburg, Austria, just before World War II. It opens on the Nonnberg Abbey, a convent for nuns. A postulant nun, Maria Rainer, is on a nearby mountainside, regretting leaving the beautiful hills (“The Sound of Music”). She returns late to the abbey where the Mother Abbess and the other nuns have been considering what to do about the free spirit (“Maria”). Maria explains her lateness, saying she was raised on that mountain, and apologizes for singing in the garden without permission. Mother Abbess joins her in song (“My Favorite Things”). Mother Abbess tells her that she should spend some time outside the abbey to decide whether she is suited for the monastic life. She will act as the governess to the seven children of a widower, Austro-Hungarian Navy submarine Captain Georg von Trapp.
Maria arrives at the villa of Captain von Trapp. He explains her duties and summons the children with a boatswain’s call. They march in, clad in uniforms. He teaches her their individual signals on the call, but she openly disapproves of this militaristic approach. Alone with them, she breaks through their wariness and teaches them the basics of music (“Do-Re-Mi”).
Rolf, a young messenger, delivers a telegram and then meets with the oldest child, Liesl, outside the villa. He claims he knows what is right for her because he is a year older than she (“Sixteen Going on Seventeen”). They kiss and he runs off, leaving her squealing with joy. Meanwhile, the housekeeper, Frau Schmidt, gives Maria material to make new clothes, as Maria had given all her possessions to the poor. Maria sees Liesl slipping in through the window, wet from a sudden thunderstorm, but agrees to keep her secret. The other children are frightened by the storm. Maria sings “The Lonely Goatherd” to distract them.
Tickets are available by visiting theacademytheatre.org; by calling (814) 337-8000; or by stopping by the box office at 275 Chestnut St. from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.