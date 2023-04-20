A family singing group, a memoir brought to life, songs for the ages. These are a few of our favorite things.
Based on the writing of Maria von Trapp, the Tony-winning “The Sound of Music” follows the spirited Maria as she wrestles with taking up a monastic station and finds herself falling in love — with seven children and their militaristic father.
Directed by the Rev. Shawn Clerkin and featuring a 40-member cast, the Academy Theatre’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1959 musical runs through May 7 with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., plus an additional 2 p.m. matinee this Saturday.
Against the 1938 backdrop of the harrowing Austrian peaks, with war on the horizon, Maria (played by Aubrey Garrison) enters an unfamiliar world — that of the widowed Capt. Georg von Trapp (Richard Kress). As the children’s governess, Maria nurtures their curiosity for music — giving way to the timeless “Do-Re-Mi,” “So Long, Farewell,” and “My Favorite Things.”
Maria von Trapp’s best-selling book, “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers,” inspired German and Austrian films and the now-classic musical. Out of nine nominations, the original Broadway production won five Tony Awards including Best Musical. Six years later, in 1965, the movie adaptation of the same name premiered, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.
Before the story gained notoriety, there was a real family with a potent fear of the Nazi regime, a family learning that music is intertwined with survival, joy and purpose.
The von Trapps started performing in the United States in the late 1930s and later moved from Europe to Stowe, Vermont, where descendants still maintain a ski lodge. Georg died in 1947, Maria in 1987. In addition to her seven stepchildren, Maria had three children with Georg. The von Trapp legacy now takes the stage in Meadville, more than 60 years after the first audiences were reminded of the power of music.
The Academy Theatre’s cast is made up of talented local actors, both new and familiar, including Cynthia Harding as Mother Abbess; Grace Worley, Adam Reagle, Emma Friters, Trevor Graybill, Juniper Marr, Avery Simmons and Natalie Kress as the von Trapp children; Leah Hillgrove as Elsa Schraeder; Atlee Graybill as Max Detweiler; Jace Digiacomo as Rolf; Almitra Clerkin and Renee McNally as Sister Berthe; Brynn Tefft as Sister Margareta; Shelly Schuster as Sister Sophia; Brad Schnauber as Franz; Debby McCain as Frau Schmidt; John Taylor as Herr Zeller; and Tug Roae as Admiral von Schreiber. The cast is rounded out by the angelic nuns ensemble made up of Shanna Bresee, Crystal Cox, Elaina Graybill, Racheal Graybill, Shi Kaplan, Holly Kress, Lainey Kress, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russel, Emily Schnauber, Lynne Schnauber, Faith Smith, Ashley Sullivan and Alyssa Whalen, as well as Arion Knott, Cameron Finck and Lou Rich in the men’s ensemble.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 337-8000; visiting theacademytheatre.org; or in person at 275 Chestnut St. from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and one hour before performances. Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices. Pianist David Tokos will provide music in the lounge one hour before most performances.
