Academy Theatre officials are getting praise from those attending the run of “The Rocky Horror Show.”
“One of the best shows I’ve ever seen,” “So much chaos and so much fun,” and “Must see for spooky season,” are just a few comments officials said they have heard.
The Academy’s rendition of “The Rocky Horror Show” continues Friday and runs through Oct. 29.
When Brad and Janet, a clean-cut young couple from the suburbs, get caught with a flat in the middle of nowhere, they seek help from the devilishly charming, sweet transvestite Dr. Frank-N-Furter. What they discover in his mysterious laboratory is a time warp of sexual and scientific possibilities — and, perhaps, the meaning to life itself. The musical that became a movie and started a 46-year nonstop cultural phenomenon is back where it is meant to be seen — live on stage.
The production features showstopper after showstopper, all accompanied by a band, which felt essential for a schlock-horror rock ’n’ roll musical comedy like “The Rocky Horror Show,” officials said. And audiences are feeling it: the auditorium floors after the show are carpeted in newspapers, playing cards, toilet paper (“Great Scott!”) and other props provided in the $5 prop bags available (with cue list) for sale.
Outside props are not allowed; audience participation is encouraged but not required.
The Academy’s fresh take, directed by Ted Watts Jr., features Ben Sheedy as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Dan Winston as Riff-Raff, Maribeth McCarthy as Magenta, Madison Morgan as Columbia, Lee Scandinaro as Brad Majors, Autumn Vogel as Janet Weiss, Nathan Irwin as Rocky, Tug Roae as the Narrator, Darrel Whitney as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and Julia Kemp as the usherette. Rounding out the cast are Transylvanians Ahmaya Andrews, Robbie Brown, Meadow Campbell, Eden Dorta, Lauren Killmeyer, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russell and Kaycee Wooley, along with Dave Allen on keys, Pete Gool on guitar, Bob Martin on bass, and Morgan Brace on drums.
Given the risque content, officials advise that “Rocky Horror” isn’t for the prim, proper or prudish, but for those who are of age and in the mood for a bawdy night at the theater.
The Academy encourages those in the audience to dress up in costume, any costume, but traditionally it involves the patron’s favorite character from the show. At intermission during the post-Meadville Halloween Parade show, a best costume prize will be rewarded.
“The Rocky Horror Show” runs Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 now through Oct. 28. A special performance will be at 10 p.m. Oct. 29 following the parade. Tickets available at the box office and online at theacademytheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.