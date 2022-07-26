The Mann Clan gospel group will perform Saturday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Diamond Park.
The Mann Clan travels nationwide, sharing the gospel through sermons and songs. Evangelist David Mann, Victoria and their daughter, Rachelle, hit the road full time in 1995. One year later, son David was born and officially joined the family ministry.
Now, both Davids preach, the siblings sing together as a duet, and the whole family plays southern gospel and gospel bluegrass.
