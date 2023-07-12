The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society program, “The History of Aldenia,” will be presented Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Association club, 11861 Sportsman Road.
Aldenia never made it as a village, but turned out to be a great place to live, according to featured speaker Jonathan Helmreich, who has written about that place once located on the west shore of Conneaut Lake. Area property owners Alan and Holly Balderelli and Carl and Doreen McLean will share the history of their houses as well.
The society welcomes audience participation with personal stories and information.
The society’s free programs are held on the third Monday of the month, with refreshments to follow. The club is handicapped accessible and smoke free.
