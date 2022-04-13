Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society
The Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society’s monthly meeting was held at St. Agatha’s Center on March 15, attended by 26 members and Father Jeff Lucas. The theme was St. Patrick’s Day with lots of green, and members brought and shared a pot-luck dinner.
President Jeanette Kitch led members in saying the “Rosary.” Intentions were for the people of Ukraine, people suffering and members’ individual intentions.
Secretary Lee Petersen read the minutes of the Feb. 15 meeting.
Treasurer Barb Burkett gave the report for current month. The new bylaws for The Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society were reviewed and an addition made. Copies will be distributed to members at next month’s meeting
Kitch had five volunteers for a nominating committee for officers for the new society, which include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and cheer person. The accepting members will be announced and confirmed at the April meeting and installed at the May meeting.
Discussion and plans will be made to reinstate next March a St. Patrick’s Day card party by the society that was annually conducted by St. Brigid’s Parish.
The May Crowning will be held May 3.
A Rosary will be said by society members after the 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Agatha’s the first Sunday of each month.
Lucas thanked the society for the food and decorations.
Kathy Lascola announced the annual rummage sale will be held at St. Brigid’s Center on May 11-13.
Diane Armour announced there will be a Hospitality Committee that will take care of the arrangements for receptions like first communions, confirmations and special events.
The 50/50 raffle was won by Carol Bellini; door prizes were won by Kitch, Peg Hemler, Petersen, Jean Mottillo, Carol Coon, Rosemary Niebauer, Linda Guenther, Rosalind Staskiewicz and Paulette Widmann.
Kitch closed the meeting with a “Prayer for Peace.”
The next Altar Rosary Society meeting will be at St. Agatha’s Center on Tuesday.