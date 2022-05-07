The Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society
The Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society met April 19 at St. Agatha’s Center; it was attended by 22 members.
The theme of the meeting was “Easter & Spring” with lots of daffodil flowers. The committee for the evening brought a variety of desserts that were shared after the meeting,
President Jeanette Kitch led members in saying the Rosary. Intentions were continued for the people of Ukraine, people suffering, and members’ individual intentions.
Secretary Lee Petersen read the minutes of the March 15 meeting.
Treasurer Barb Burkett gave a report for current month.
A gift will be presented to Father Jeff Lucas for his birthday in May.
Distribution of the copies of the new bylaws for The Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society will be at the May meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Center.
Jeanette reported the upcoming two-year new board nominees for the accepting members for the society will be announced at the May meeting.
A rummage sale will be at St. Brigid’s Social Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, which is also bag day.
The Men’s Club Ice Cream Social will take place in July, the parish picnic in August, and communion breakfast in October.
The 50/50 was won by Mary Holzer. Door prizes were won by Rosey Thomas, Petersen, Arlene Kelley, Judy Stewart, Rosemary Niebauer and Dee Weig.
Kitch closed the meeting with a prayer, “Cuts and Scrapes.”