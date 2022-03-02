Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society
The Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society’s meeting on Feb. 15 was attended by 21 members and Father Jeff Lucas.
President Jeanette Kitch welcomed all the women to the first official meeting of The Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society, which includes St. Mary of Grace, St. Brigid’s and St. Agatha’s. The theme was Valentine’s, and all shared a pot luck dinner.
Kitch led members in saying the Rosary intentions for the less fortunate around the world; safe travels; people suffering and having died from COVID-19; and members' individual intentions.
Secretary Lee Petersen said minutes were not taken at the Christmas party in December, as no meeting was held.
Treasurer Barb Burkett gave a report for the current month.
Kitch reported on the January Pro-Life bus trip to Washington, D.C., with mostly high school students from Grove City. Kitch also said the Altar Rosary Society's bake sale in November went very well.
Lucas thanked the Altar Rosary Society for the new Mass kit that Father Joe Petrone recently ordered. It will be for Mass said at four area nursing homes: Juniper, Wesbury, Embassy and Rolling Fields.
Kitch announced need of three volunteers for a nominating committee for the upcoming new board of officers.
Other events:
• A May crowning is planned to be at the Grotto on Route 19 with the Catholic Federation on May 3.
• In July, make and sell sandwiches at the Men’s Club annual ice cream social.
• In October, the annual communion breakfast.
• A bake sale is planned for November.
• A Christmas party is being planned at St. Brigid’s Center.
Sheryl Justin explained to all about the winter and summer schedule of weekly church cleaning.
Lucas thanked the women for the Christmas cards and gifts. He said it is good that we honor Mary and continue the good work.
Door prizes were won by Theresa Amato, Jean Motillo, Dee Weig, Judy Stewart, Barb Burkett, Linda Guenther and Rosalind Staskiewicz.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 15 at St. Agatha’s Center.
Kitch closed the meeting with a “Prayer for True Love and Happiness."