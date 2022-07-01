The Epiphany of the Lord Altar Rosary Society’s monthly meeting was held at St. Agatha’s Center on June 21 and attended by 33 members and one guest.
The theme was a picnic. The committee for the evening served “patriotic” decorated cupcakes for dessert.
President Jeanette Kitch led members in saying the Rosary. Intentions were for our diocesan priests and deacons attending Emmaus, unborn children, countries at war, and members’ individual intentions.
Secretary Lee Petersen read the minutes of the May 10 meeting.
Treasurer Barb Burkett gave the monthly report.
Kitch reported on the continued progress of selecting a restaurant or a catered breakfast at one of the parish’s social centers for the annual communion breakfast. Bishop Lawrence Persico has chosen The Epiphany of the Lord Parish in Meadville, in the diocese of Erie, to celebrate “pro-life” the first Sunday in October at the 11:30 a.m. Mass. Altar Rosary Society members have decided to change the Sunday of the annual Altar Rosary Society to the last Sunday in September for the breakfast.
Kitch reported Mary Vogan will plant flowers in an area along Pine Street by the steps of the church, as well as flowers by the large crosses in both St. Brigid’s and St. Agatha’s cemeteries.
The Men’s Club ice cream social will be held July 12. The Altar Rosary Society will sell sandwiches at the social.
The parish picnic is set for Aug. 14 at Monsignor Toland picnic area, Conneaut Lake. Members voted to donate a money or lottery tree for the auction.
The November bake sale and Christmas party will be discussed at the September meeting.
Sheryl Justin reported additional members are needed to clean the church the first week of each month; Nancy Wellman volunteered. Some members volunteer each month all year and some for six months at a time.
Paulette Widmann introduced her guest, Sue Kelly.
The 50/50 raffle was won by Lee Petersen; door prizes of plants were won by Rosey Thomas, Kathy LaScola, Carol Coon, Audrey Albaugh and Madalena Roae.
Kitch installed new two-year board nominees for the society: President Rosalind Staskiewicz, Vice President Rosemary Niebauer, Secretary Jean Mottillo, Treasurer Barbara Burkett and Cheer Person Joyce Gionti.
Copies of the society’s new bylaws were distributed.
Kitch closed the meeting with the St. Francis Prayer.
The next meeting will be at St. Agatha’s Center at 6 p.m. Sept. 20.
