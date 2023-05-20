The Titusville Historical Society invites the public to the grand opening of its newest exhibition, “The Art of Martha Herpst,” May 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Drawing on loans from multiple private collections, the exhibit celebrates Herpst’s skill in oil paints, pastels and charcoal. Never before have so many of this beloved Titusville artist’s works been displayed together, organizers said.
Herpst was born in Titusville in 1911 to Henry Howard and Lou (Cupler) Herpst. After studying at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia and the Grand Central School of Art in New York City, she returned to her hometown to teach the next generation of artists at St. Walburga School, St. Joseph’s Academy and St. Titus Elementary School.
Her work in the region is prolific, capturing both the people and places of Crawford and Venango counties in a bold, expressive manner. Her efforts are recognized at the national level. Herpst died in 1986 and is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The exhibit is curated by Titusville Historical Society collections co-chair Abigail Watson-Popescu and President Kelly Anderson Gregg.
It will remain on display in its entirety through Oil Fest in August. The exhibit also serves as a launch for the society’s upcoming oral history initiative, where members of the public will be invited to share memories about Herpst and other local stories.
The Titusville Historical Society is at the Heritage Center in The Parkside, 201 W. Spring St. (use the Washington Street entry ramp).
