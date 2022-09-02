Taylor Marie Shank of Guys Mills graduated from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, last month with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the College of Health Professions.
Taylor Marie Shank graduates from Pacific University
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
License plate ruling
Do you think police should be able to pull over a driver if any part of their license plate is obscured by a frame, including the edges or the visitpa.com URL?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Crawford County Coroner's Office confirms one dead in city crash
- Motorcycle-deer crash claims one life, injures another
- FULL STORY: City crash claims life of Venango man
- Fetterman’s parents gave him money into his 40s. Republicans say that undercuts his blue-collar image
- Route 322/South Main Street remains closed due to crash
- Police seek info on missing woman
- Meadville woman charged with labor trafficking, involuntary servitude in Mifflin County
- Fair's supreme dairy cow is a familiar champion
- Ohio crash claims one life, injures another
- Police: Search for missing city woman still active
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.