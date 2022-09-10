Step back in time for a multi-course Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors at Titusville’s Tarbell House Friday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Additional Tarbell Teas will be held Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m., Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m., and Dec. 9 from 4-6 p.m.
Guests at Fall Tarbell Teas will also be treated to the Political Cartoons of the Oil Region Exhibit, a collection of impressive, humorous, and often scathing, artwork about the petroleum industry and its big names such as Tarbell and Rockefeller published in the popular press during the oil boom. Access to the exhibit is included in the cost of the Tarbell Tea ticket.
Cost is $20 per person and pre-registration is required.
The Tarbell House was the teenage home of journalism pioneer Ida Tarbell. The home is owned and operated as a house museum and event venue by the Oil Region Alliance, managing entity of the Oil Region National Heritage Area.
Information about additional upcoming teas and other events at the Tarbell House can be found on the Tarbell Facebook page at Facebook.com/TarbellHouse.
• To register: Call (814) 677-3152 or e-mail Grace at gstclair@oilregion.org.
