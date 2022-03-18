Step back in time for a multi-course Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors at Titusville’s Tarbell House from 1 to 3 p.m. March 26.
Tarbell Teas have been a favorite event in Titusville for several years, but like so many other activities, they were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cost is $20 per person and preregistration is required.
The Tarbell House was the high school home of journalism pioneer Ida Tarbell. The home is owned and operated as a house museum and event venue by the Oil Region Alliance, managing entity of the Oil Region National Heritage Area.
• More information or to register: Contact Jessica at (814) 677-3152 or email jgorman@oilregion.org.