The Meadville Lions Club will welcome the Tamarack Wildlife Center and its wildlife ambassadors at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., on Aug. 3 from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tamarack Wildlife’s Outreach and Education Manager Melissa Goodwill will present the program focusing on wildlife rehabilitation along with a select group of animals from the the center.
Lunch options for the day are: the regular meal, which includes Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, vegetables, wheat bread and fruit; gluten free, which includes a regular meal but without noodles and bread; or a chef’s salad with a choice of ranch, Italian, French or honey mustard dressing.
Cost is $12 and reservations are due by the evening of July 31 at meadvillelions.com. For individuals ordering the chef’s salad, please indicate the dressing.
