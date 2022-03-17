Flagship Niagara League invites the community to join Erie’s bayfront in a four-day maritime celebration featuring an international fleet of ships from around the world.
The fleet of ships will sail into Presque Isle Bay for the Parade of Sail on Aug. 25 followed by three full festival days.
General admission for a single day or weekend passes are available. Both offer all-day access to festival sites, dockside viewing of all tall ships, access to live music and entertainment, educational seminars, children’s activities, local refreshment vendors and the Maritime Marketplace. Deck tours and day sails for each tall ship are sold separately from the passes. Day sails are available for a select number of ships.
VIP tickets include access to festival highlights and deck tours on available ships for the entire festival weekend, complimentary refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, VIP line access and VIP parking.
Tickets are available for purchase in the Erie Maritime Museum store which is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets also can be purchased at tallshipserie.org/buy-tickets.