Two discussions on the “drug wars” will take place in Meadville.
“North America’s Drug Wars” will be at Allegheny College’s Quigley Hall on Thursday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. and at the Meadville Public Library on Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
In 2006, the Mexican government declared a war on drug kingpins, organizers said in announcing the talks. Since that time, over 300,000 Mexicans have died in the drug wars and tens of thousands have disappeared. At the same time, U.S. citizens are dying from drug overdoses in record numbers: over 100,000 in 2022.
In these two public talks, participants will provide a recent history of Mexico’s drug wars propelled in part by U.S. demand. On Thursday, the talk will examine drug wars unfolding in Mexico and on Monday, the talk will focus on Meadville community efforts to grapple with drug use in the region.
Each talk will call attention to how drug wars commonly associated with Mexico can be understood as “North American drug wars” with consequences that cross national borders. These free talks are organized by Allegheny College students studying Latin American politics and the Center for Political Participation.
