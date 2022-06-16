The timeless ABBA musical “Mamma Mia!” proves to be a hit after the debut weekend of the Academy Theatre’s revival production, show officials said.
“Mamma Mia!” debuted at London’s West End over 20 years ago and is still going strong as the West End’s seventh longest-running show. Broadway’s version of the show closed in September 2015, following a 14-year run, making it the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history.
And anyone attending the Academy’s revival of the production will understand why audiences have kept this show alive for so long, and why it’s back in Meadville.
The continued enthusiasm for the hit musical is a testament to ABBA’s impact on the music world. Almost everyone, young, sweet, and 17, or not, has shouted “Dancing Queen” at the top of their lungs. ABBA’s music is dreamy and euphoric, and the Academy’s production is just that.
As the prologue begins, we meet young Sophie (played by Becky Minda) in the midst of her search to find her father. Unbeknownst to her mother, Donna (Racheal Graybill), Sophie has invited three men to her wedding, Sam Carmichael (Richard Kress), Bill Austin (Ben Sheedy) and Harry Bright (Nick Mitchell), in the hopes that one might be her dad. The emotional drama of the past, wreaks havoc and hilarity as they prepare to send Sophie down the aisle.
Come for the glitter, thrilling choreography and countless ABBA hits, but stay for the heartwarming story about friendship, what it means to be in a partnership, and how those partnerships are reflected cross generationally.
A pair of powerhouse performances from Graybill and Minda center the relationship at the heart of “Mamma Mia!”: a mother of the 1970s and a daughter of the ‘90s on the eve of the daughter’s wedding. Kress, Sheedy and Mitchell are delightful as Sophie’s (possible) dads, and each has unique and memorable chemistry with Sophie and Donna. The remainder of the cast includes Kalle Armour as Tanya, Elizabeth Osborne as Rosie, Nathan Irwin as Sky, and Carson Jones and Duncan Prather as Pepper and Eddie.
Performances will continue Friday evenings at 7:30 on June 17 and 24, Saturday evenings at 7:30 on June 18 and 25, and Sunday afternoons at 2 on June 19 and 26, as well as a special Saturday matinee at 2 on June 18.
Tickets are $22 (adults), $20 (senior citizens), or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show begins.
• More information on times and ticket sales: Contact the Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, at (814) 337-8000 or online at theacademytheatre.org.
