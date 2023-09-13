A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 3:35 pm
Townville Volunteer Fire Department will host a swiss steak dinner on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is dine-in or take-out.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12.
