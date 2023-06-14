Gwendalyn Conley of Conneaut Lake recently graduated summa cum laude from Susquehanna University with a bachelor of science in physics.
Susquehanna University grad
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
DEP name change
Do you agree with the proposal to drop “protection” from the Department of Environmental Protection to become the Department of Environmental Services?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Conneaut Lake Park owner wants to evict Hotel Conneaut operator
- Crawford County's 'most wanted' for June 6, 2023
- Spartansburg man admits to killing deer illegally
- Three parties show interest in Crawford County Care Center purchase
- Cochranton advances in state playoffs
- Rural Pa. saw more people move in than move out
- First Baptist Church bell tower, Revere Bell restoration project gets $100K state grant
- FOUNDATIONS: Meadville has many gems that are easily found
- Cardinals are one match away from history
- Tuesday deadline to register for tax sale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.